Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 96,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $79.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,666 shares of company stock worth $19,258,019. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

