Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT opened at $78.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
