Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 417,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 644,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,185,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,039 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 957,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 349,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

