Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Up 8%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.30). Approximately 162,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 249,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Southern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.42. The company has a market cap of £33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

