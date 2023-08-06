Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. 63,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 60,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWACW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

