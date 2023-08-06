Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWGet Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. 63,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 60,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWACW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Digital World Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.