Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Satellogic Stock Down 21.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Featured Articles

