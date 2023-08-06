XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.78 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 1,053,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 263,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

XP Factory Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

