Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Yotta Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

