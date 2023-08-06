Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 8.1%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 20,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 39,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a net margin of 990.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.