Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Down 1.7%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 112,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,343% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

