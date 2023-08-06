Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Trading Down 4.8%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.03.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

