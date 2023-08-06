Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 84,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Rio2 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

