Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NNXXY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.
Nexity Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.47.
About Nexity
Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Development, Services, and Other Activities divisions. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises building, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, hotels, and other industrial spaces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nexity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.