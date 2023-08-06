Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Down 2%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.84 and last traded at C$9.89. Approximately 50,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 50,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.57.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.