CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Trading Down 2%

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 37 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

