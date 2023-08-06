Aviva (LON:AV) Shares Up 0.8%

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 382.90 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 381.90 ($4.90). Approximately 6,192,006 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.90 ($4.86).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.01) to GBX 532 ($6.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($7.00) to GBX 535 ($6.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526 ($6.75).

The stock has a market cap of £10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,012.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.

In related news, insider Charlotte Jones acquired 12,575 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £49,294 ($63,286.69). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

