Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Trading Down 7.2%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 163,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 747,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.43% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
