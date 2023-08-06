Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.45 and last traded at 0.46. Approximately 70,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 114,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.

Rail Vision Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.04.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

See Also

