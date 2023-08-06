MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

MustGrow Biologics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.

About MustGrow Biologics

(Get Free Report)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.