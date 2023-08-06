MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.
MustGrow Biologics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.
