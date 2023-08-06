Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $201,381.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $201,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,857,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,598,690.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.