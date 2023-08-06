Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $229.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

