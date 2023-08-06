Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $283,929.92 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,533,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,089,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 716,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

