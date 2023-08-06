Commerce Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.