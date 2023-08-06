Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $120.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.