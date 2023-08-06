Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $95.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

