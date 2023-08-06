iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.