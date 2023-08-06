Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennar by 196.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 313,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

