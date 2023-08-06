Commerce Bank Acquires 817 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

