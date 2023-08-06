Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.65 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

