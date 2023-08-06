Commerce Bank Acquires 2,259 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

