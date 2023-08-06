Commerce Bank Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

