Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CRO Pradeep Rathinam Sells 25,000 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 808,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,861.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

