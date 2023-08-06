Commerce Bank Purchases 365 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $268.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.