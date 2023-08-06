Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.