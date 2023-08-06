PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $10,781,249. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

