Commerce Bank Acquires 1,844 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

