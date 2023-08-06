Commerce Bank Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $150.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.52, a PEG ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

