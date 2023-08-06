Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.