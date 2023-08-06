Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $113.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,138,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.