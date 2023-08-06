Commerce Bank Has $1.48 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.