Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after buying an additional 4,339,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

