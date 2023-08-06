Karl Siegling Buys 17,837 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 17,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,144.74 ($9,493.11).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 18,012 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,193.46 ($9,525.81).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Karl Siegling purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,200.00 ($12,214.77).

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.