Sumit Singh Sells 434 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $14,157.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 270.58 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. FMR LLC increased its position in Chewy by 133,340.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,896,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

