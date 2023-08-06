TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK – Get Free Report) insider John Warburton bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,067.11).

TMK Energy Stock Performance

About TMK Energy

(Get Free Report)

TMK Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds a 67% working interest in the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas project, which covers an area of 8,400 square kilometers located in the South Gobi Desert in Mongolia. It also holds a 20% of the Talisman Depp Project, which contains the Napoleon structure located in WA-8-L below Talisman in the Barrow-Dampier sub-basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMK Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMK Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.