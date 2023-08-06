PFSweb (PFSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb Price Performance

PFSW opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

In other PFSweb news, COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,889.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PFSweb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $447,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.