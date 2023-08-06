Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $313.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.62 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $172,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 3,928.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $188,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

