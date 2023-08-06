Tamara Peterman Buys 253 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman bought 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,644.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

