Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENTA opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

