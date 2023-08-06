MicroVision (MVIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MicroVision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MicroVision stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

