Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 377.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 346,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,349.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

